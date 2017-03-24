Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
FATIMA, PORTUGAL- MAY 13: Worshipers attend an international pilgrimage at Fatima Sanctuary May 13, 2009 in Fatima. Fatima is one of the most important shrines of the world dedicated to Virgin Mary
Photo Formats
2781 × 1941 pixels • 9.3 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 698 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG