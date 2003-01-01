Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
fat woman in pink sweater measures waist circumference with centimeter tape, belly stands, concept time to lose weight, wrong lifestyle, consequences of inactivity, unhealthy diet
Formats
4948 × 3299 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG