Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095041289
Fat woman, fat belly, obese woman hand holding excessive belly fat, woman diet lifestyle concept. closeup photo, blurred.
o
By onstockphoto
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdomenabdominaladipositasadultbackgroundbeautifulbeautybodycaloriescarecellulitedepositiondietdieteticsdisposedrugeatingexcessfatfemalefitnesshandhealthhealthyholdinglifestyleliposuctionloselossmetabolismobesityoverweightpaunchpeoplepinchprocessesreduceshapesidesskinslimstomachthicktissueunhealthywaistweightwhitewomanyoung
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist