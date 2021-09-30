Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096165896
fat mature man check out body overweight abdomen his belly for white or obesity background. Weight loss concept.
f
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abdomenadultbackgroundbellybodybody mass indexcaloriescarecellulitedietdiseaseexercisefatfatnessfitnessgluttonguyhealthhealth carelifestylemalemanmeasurementmeasuringmeasuring tapenakednutritionobeseobesityovereatingoversizeoverweightpersonpotbellyproblemshapesizeslimmingstomachstouttapetighttorsotummyunhealthywaistwaistlineweightweight lossyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist