Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a fat girl holding a hand with excess fat on her stomach on a pink background. the concept of a woman's lifestyle with a diet to reduce the belly. recovery after childbirth. place for text.
pregnant belly over white
Woman pinching leg for skin fold test
Woman in bra with breast cancer awareness ribbon against white background with vignette
Pregnant woman wearing white underwear and making heart with fingers over white backgroud. Isolated.
Sexy fit seducive female fashionable concept. Attractive lady posing. Youthful girl in thermoactive sport outfit presenting fitness fashion.
Young pregnant woman in home pajamas holds hands on belly on white background. Mother waiting for baby birth. Women prepare for maternity. Concept of pregnancy, prenatal period, maternal health.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122914308

Item ID: 2122914308

a fat girl holding a hand with excess fat on her stomach on a pink background. the concept of a woman's lifestyle with a diet to reduce the belly. recovery after childbirth. place for text.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7622 × 4000 pixels • 25.4 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 525 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 263 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Viktoria Ostroushko

Viktoria Ostroushko