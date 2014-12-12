Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a fat girl holding a hand with excess fat on her stomach on a pink background. the concept of a woman's lifestyle with a diet to reduce the belly. recovery after childbirth. place for text.
Fit and sporty girl in white underwear. Beautiful and healthy woman posing. Sport, fitness, diet, weight loss and healthcare concept.
Beautiful caucasian woman in white lingerie with hand on her belly
Closeup of young woman with hand on her buttock
female buttocks in white panties on a pink background
Young woman with slim body on color background. Space for text
Beautiful slim woman with perfect sporty body. Successful weight loss on pink background
Fit and healthy. Beautiful female body on pink background. Beauty, cosmetics, spa, depilation, diet and treatment, fitness concept. Fit and sportive, sensual body with well-kept skin in underwear.

See more

1923769799

See more

1923769799

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122914305

Item ID: 2122914305

a fat girl holding a hand with excess fat on her stomach on a pink background. the concept of a woman's lifestyle with a diet to reduce the belly. recovery after childbirth. place for text.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7620 × 4000 pixels • 25.4 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 525 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 263 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Viktoria Ostroushko

Viktoria Ostroushko