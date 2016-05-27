Images

Fat and fit women with dumbbells. Young sportswoman. Body positive and fitness concept. Photo for advertising design for weight loss products and fitness equipment.
Two female friends sitting on box with skipping rope and smiling. Mixed race women resting after workout.
Diverse body positive females in sportswear laughing and posing together, young multi-ethnic ladies standing over beige background in studio, enjoying fitness and healthy lifestyle, copy space
Gym afro american woman exercising with her personal trainer
Fitness womans beautiful body with measure tape
Portrait of fitness people is happy in studio
Portrait of a professional athlete woman bodybuilder with a perfect athletic physique. Fitness sports. Healthcare, bodycare. Martial arts, fighter.
Fitness, sport, exercising, people and lifestyle concept. Athletic man and woman doing fitness exercise. Young sporty couple training in gym. Fit woman working out with trainer at the gym.

2123707949

Item ID: 2123707949

Fat and fit women with dumbbells. Young sportswoman. Body positive and fitness concept. Photo for advertising design for weight loss products and fitness equipment.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8522 × 4769 pixels • 28.4 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 560 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 280 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Orlov

Mike Orlov