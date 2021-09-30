Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083387453
A fat cat in a red sweater is sitting in front of a Christmas tree.
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableanimalbackgroundbeautifulbokehcatchristmaschristmas kittychristmas petschristmas treeclausconceptcostumecutedecemberdecorationdomesticeventeyesfatfelinefunnyfurgifthappyholidayhomejoykittenkittylookingmammalmerrynewnew yearpetportraitredsantasittingsmallsweatersymboltraditionalwhitewinterxmasyearyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist