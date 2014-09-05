Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fast Food Worker Holding a Smartphone in a Restaurant. Waitress showing a phone display for mock-up copy space
Smiling woman in PPE holds a tablet and a blueprint with a construction site in the background.
First class delivery service. Young man Signing for package while young delivery woman thank you smiling.
paper mill factory worker
worker, investor, inspector or architect with tablet. construction site engineers on site.
A red-haired architect girl in a protective helmet stands in front of a brick building, holding working documents, and is dissatisfied with her thoughts
Woman Supervisor hard hat safety suit holding blueprint inspection building estate construction,Working woman International worker s labour day
paper mill factory worker

See more

644653309

See more

644653309

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124111218

Item ID: 2124111218

Fast Food Worker Holding a Smartphone in a Restaurant. Waitress showing a phone display for mock-up copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nicoleta Ionescu

Nicoleta Ionescu