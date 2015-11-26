Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fashionable studio portrait of a cute girl. Silhouette of a beautiful young woman with hard shadows on her face. against white backgroung.
Upper body man silhouette. White background. Man with smartphone.
beautiful beauty
Portrait of a young man, half view - silhouette
silhouette
Upper body man silhouette. White background.
Upper body man silhouette. White background.
Silhouette of man in glasses with beard isolated on white

See more

1349817761

See more

1349817761

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129970833

Item ID: 2129970833

Fashionable studio portrait of a cute girl. Silhouette of a beautiful young woman with hard shadows on her face. against white backgroung.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikola Spasenoski

Nikola Spasenoski