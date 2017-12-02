Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fashionable portrait of beautiful young woman model with colorful shopping bags blowing her lips sending sweet air kiss wearing red jacket on green background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3370 × 1205 pixels • 11.2 × 4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 358 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 179 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG