Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fashionable mature woman with bouquet of beautiful flowers and umbrella on yellow background. International Women's Day celebration
Girl in yellow dress with a yellow umbrella posing on a white background
Beautiful seductive girl in fashionable, romantic outfit on gradient background in neon light with neoned glowing triangle. Full-length portrait. Copyspace for ad. Summer, fashion, beauty, emotions
model shoot in the beauty of spring
Pretty little girl dressed in a black dress and red boots watering grass
Young victorian lady in a gently blue dress in studio on a green background with yellow flowers in hands
Studio shot of beautiful girl dressed as a medieval lady pouring a drink on purple background
Portrait of a beautiful young bride showing her wedding bouquet of red and white roses on black background, studio shot

See more

19018561

See more

19018561

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124930416

Item ID: 2124930416

Fashionable mature woman with bouquet of beautiful flowers and umbrella on yellow background. International Women's Day celebration

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3931 × 5897 pixels • 13.1 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pixel-Shot

Pixel-Shot