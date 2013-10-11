Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fashionable autumn clothes. Fashion shot of a handsome male model in a brown leather jacket standing with crossed arms on a brown background in the studio.
Elegant man with sunglasses
woman whit long hair in a black dress holding a glass of wine, hairstyle
Guy with dreadlocks
side view image of sporty ginger male looking away wearing watch
fashion guy looking away wearing orange sunglasses and fixing sleeve, necklace, bracelets, rings
portrait of a beautiful woman
Cheerful bearded man is drinking expensive cognac. Old traditional whiskey drink - gentlemen beverage. Elegant and stylish man in classical wear holding glass with cognac in hand

See more

1534433783

See more

1534433783

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138023709

Item ID: 2138023709

Fashionable autumn clothes. Fashion shot of a handsome male model in a brown leather jacket standing with crossed arms on a brown background in the studio.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4667 × 7000 pixels • 15.6 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich