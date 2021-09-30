Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088064633
Fashion style catalog clothing for business woman black long hair natural make up wear white suit costume perfect body shape suit, carrying white bag at studio shoot on white background and shadow.
Thailand
S
By Sermsak S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattractivebackgroundbagbeautifulbeautybusinesscaucasianclotheconfidentcutedressfacefashionfull bodyfull lengthhairhairstylehandhappyisolatedladylifestylelookingmake upmanagermodelonepersonportraitposingpositiveprettyprofessionalshirtskinsmilestandingstudiostylesuccesssuccessfulsuitwhitewomanworkworkerwrist watch
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist