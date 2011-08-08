Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fashion studio Portrait of a 21 year old white blonde woman with curling hair wearing a black tank top
young gorgeous caucasian brunette in dress on chair
young gorgeous caucasian brunette in dress on chair
Beautiful woman posing - turning back
Attractive redhead woman
Blonde young woman dancing dancehall
Studio shot of young beautiful Persian teenage girl with curly hair against black background
Studio shot of young beautiful Asian transgender woman against black background

See more

1081439651

See more

1081439651

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133487555

Item ID: 2133487555

Fashion studio Portrait of a 21 year old white blonde woman with curling hair wearing a black tank top

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Werner Lerooy

Werner Lerooy