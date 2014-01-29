Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Fashion show by Tuty Cholid inspired by Bohemian and Indian culture custom. collections consists of mix and match, skent panthalon, shirt, blazer, blouse, long dress and stole using Indonesian silk
Photo Formats
1488 × 2240 pixels • 5 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG