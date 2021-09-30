Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089906834
Fashion shot of a serious handsome blond man in elegant coat and three-piece suit with a walking stick in his hand standing in the background of luxury classic suits in a store.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesapparelbeautyblondblueboutiquebrownbusinessbusinessmancaucasianclassicclothingcoatelegantexpensivefashionformalgentlemangood-lookinghandsomejacketlifestyleluxurymalemanmenswearmodelmodernovercoatpeopleperfectpersonportraitpremiumprosperousrespectableseriousshirtshopstorestylesuccessfulsuittievoguewalking stickwardrobewell-dressedyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist