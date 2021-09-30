Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096566534
Fashion portrait of pretty girl with lollipop over blue background with copy space. Young woman with beautiful makeup holding pink lollipop candy.
G
By Gecko Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbackgroundbeautifulbluebrunettecandycaucasiancopy spacecosmeticdressenjoyeyefacefashionfemalefoodgesturegirlglamourglassesgorgeoushappyheartholdingholding pinkliplollipoploveluxurymake-upmakeupmodelmouthpersonpinkportraitprettyredsensualitysexysmilestylishsummersunglassessweettrendyvalentinewomanxmasyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist