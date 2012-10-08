Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fashion blonde female model isolated on blue. Young beautiful woman face with beauty make-up.
Sexy blond girl with elegant makeup, pinup. sexy blonde girl with retro hair and makeup, copy space
Beautiful blond woman with a gentle smile and gorgeous grey blue eyes looking at the camera on a pink background
Side view of beautiful young blonde woman girl in red sexy clothes posing isolated on pastel pink background studio portrait. People emotions lifestyle concept. Mock up copy space. Looking camera
Beautiful smiling blond woman on a gray background. Woman is forty years old.
Pretty woman with red lips makeup and fashionable hairdo smiling. Pin-up female model face closeup portrait.
Image closeup of beautiful seductive woman wearing red lipstick smiling and listening to music with wireless headphones isolated over pink background
Picture of beautiful young blonde woman standing isolated over yellow wall background. Looking camera.

See more

718107067

See more

718107067

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138198999

Item ID: 2138198999

Fashion blonde female model isolated on blue. Young beautiful woman face with beauty make-up.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB