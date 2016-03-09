Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
FARMINGDALE, NY - JUNE 16: The 4th on Bethpage State Park's black course at the 2009 US Open on June 16, 2009 in Farmingdale, NY. Designed by AW Tillinghast, this is open to the public for a low fee.
Photo Formats
5616 × 2571 pixels • 18.7 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 458 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 229 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.