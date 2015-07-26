Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
farming concept. pick clean potatoes with your hands field. potato klibney in a box close-up. harvesting healthy wholesome vegetables. Agriculture. planting organic crop on farm. clean fresh potatoes
White Onions on rustic wooden background as close-up shot
Potatoes May Queen
Young organic potatoes stand out among the many large background potatoes on the market. Potatoes in a box. A pile of potato root. Close up of potato texture.
new potatoes on a dark background.
a farmer holds a young yellow potato just dug out of the ground in a vegetable garden. Harvesting and seasonal work in the field. fresh vegetables in female hands in the garden. Agriculture.
Young potatoes in a bag on a dark background.
Red and white edible potatoes on the market

See more

1585879324

See more

1585879324

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137305219

Item ID: 2137305219

farming concept. pick clean potatoes with your hands field. potato klibney in a box close-up. harvesting healthy wholesome vegetables. Agriculture. planting organic crop on farm. clean fresh potatoes

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zotev Valery

Zotev Valery