Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
farmer with tablet his hand work field sunflowers, sunflower oil production, small business, farm with growing yellow flowers with seeds, farming agribusiness, beautiful sunflower natural plantation.
Farmer in a straw hat and glasses with a digital tablet standing in a wheat field before sunset. Agriculture production concept
Farmer in a straw hat and glasses with a digital tablet standing in a wheat field before sunset. Agriculture production concept
Male farmer signing papers near car on farm
Farmer checking crop in the field and making a notes. Agricultural concept
boy with peaches in the garden
Senior farmer with hat standing in soybean field and holding tablet
Asian Thai farmer using laptop computer in the rice field

See more

601177427

See more

601177427

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136163903

Item ID: 2136163903

farmer with tablet his hand work field sunflowers, sunflower oil production, small business, farm with growing yellow flowers with seeds, farming agribusiness, beautiful sunflower natural plantation.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Zotev Valery

Zotev Valery