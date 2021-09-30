Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093946970
farmer picking tobacco leaves in Tuksongo village, Magelang district, Central Java, September 2019
agriculturalagricultureagriculturistagronomistbackgroundcigarcigarettecountrysidecropcubafarmfarmerfarmersfarmingfarmlandfieldgardengreengrowingharvestharvestingindonesiaindustrialindustrylandlandscapeleafmanufacturingmedicinenarcoticnaturenicotiananicotineorganicplantplantationproductruralsmokesmokersoiltexturetobaccotobacco industrytobacco leaftraditionalunhealthyworking
Categories: Business/Finance, Industrial
