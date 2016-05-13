Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Farmer picking tea leave in the terraced tea fields. two woman collecting some green tea leaf.Tea is traditional drink in some country at asia as japan, Thailand, vietnam, china, korea, Sri Lanka.
Formats
5900 × 3939 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG