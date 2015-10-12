Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Farmer hold in your hands organic arabica coffee. harvesting arabica coffee berries by agriculturist. Worker Harvest arabica coffee berries on its branch, harvest concept. Minas Gerais state, Brazil
Formats
6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG