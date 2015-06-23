Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fantastic view of the dark overcast sky. Dramatic and picturesque golden evening sunset scene over the sea. Storm clouds, storm passing over sea, dramatic clouds after storm at sunset. Defocused. High
Formats
3168 × 4750 pixels • 10.6 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG