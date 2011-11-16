Images

Image
The famous zen garden of Ryoanji temple in Kyoto, Japan. It's one of the finest surviving examples of dry landscape, a design generally featuring large rock formations arranged amidst a sweep pebbles.
Photo Contributor

Paolo Gianti

Paolo Gianti