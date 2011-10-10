Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Famous water village Zhouzhuang in Jiangsu ,China. The houses by the river are built several hundred years ago with a typical architectural style of the Ming and Qing Dynasties
Photo Formats
3008 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.