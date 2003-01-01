Images

Famous narrow gauge gear train “Gornergrat-Bahn“ leaving final destination and mountain station with Matterhorn panorama viewpoint near Zermatt Switzerland. Historic railcar multiple unit (2006)
2134241473

Item ID: 2134241473

Formats

  • 3188 × 4800 pixels • 10.6 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ON-Photography Germany

ON-Photography Germany