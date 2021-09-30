Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094481723
The famous art installation and tourist destination,in late summer sun under blue skies,built by Ivan Mestrovic,where the remains of Petar II Petrovic-Njegos are interred.
Lovćen, Montenegro
N
By Neil Bussey
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adriaticarchitecturebalkanbalkansbluebricksbrightbrutalistclimbcommunistcourtyardcrna goradaydestinationeasternentranceeuropeeuropeangatedinterredjezerskilandmarklandmarkslovcenmausoleummemorialmontenegromonumentmount lovcenmountainnationalnational parknjegospathpetar ii petrović-njegošpettar iipopularskysquarestepsstonesummersummitsunlighttiledtouristtravelviewswarwar hero
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist