Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The famous Alpine Lake Bled (Blejsko jezero) in Slovenia, an amazing autumn landscape. Fabulous view of the lake, island with church, Bled Castle, mountains and blue sky with clouds, backdrop in the
Formats
7452 × 4918 pixels • 24.8 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 660 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG