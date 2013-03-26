Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
family relationship. close up male and female hands on the pregnant stomach, young parents. pregnant concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG