Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fair-haired young woman closing her eyes with hand, having happy expression, smiling broadly, anticipating to receive present from her boyfriend, wears casual clothes, stands against grey background
european teenager girl in a blue hoodie shouts the news while holding hands at the mouth on a light background
Portrait of an attractive casual woman standing isolated over gray background, celebrating success
Young asian woman over isolated background angry and mad raising fist frustrated and furious while shouting with anger. Rage and aggressive concept.
Portrait of young attractive woman in grey sweater having mental breakdown, panicking and screaming, losing temper, standing over white background
Portrait of angry woman on grey background
Young beautiful girl talking on the phone over isolated background annoyed and frustrated shouting with anger, crazy and yelling with raised hand, anger concept
Young beautiful woman over isolated background angry and mad raising fist frustrated and furious while shouting with anger. Rage and aggressive concept.

See more

1178680720

See more

1178680720

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132044907

Item ID: 2132044907

Fair-haired young woman closing her eyes with hand, having happy expression, smiling broadly, anticipating to receive present from her boyfriend, wears casual clothes, stands against grey background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak