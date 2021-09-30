Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091879442
factory worker using machine control panel and producing medical face masks in factory
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianautomaticcomputercontroldeviceengineeringequipmentface maskfactoryfemalehandindustrialindustryinterfacelablaboratorylinemachinemachinerymanualmanufacturemanufacturermanufacturingmaskoperationoperatorpanelpeopleplantpowerprocessproductproductionprotectionprotectivesciencescientificscientistservicestationswitchsystemtechnicaltechnologytooltouchwomanworkworkerworkshop
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist