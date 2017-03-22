Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Facial mask of chinese opera shows the traditional culture and makeup art. The face demonstrates a hero character in chinese history. who is a great commander of ancient army in three kingdom Age.
Photo Formats
4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.