Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094672595
Face and head massage for a young woman. Alternative health methods with aromatic oils. Cosmetology procedures for face and body skin. Skin care in adulthood. Horizontal photo.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
O
By OlPhotoV
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beauticianbeautifulbeautybeauty industrybeauty saloncareclose eyesclose upcosmetic proceduresdark hairdark skindark womandoctoremotionface massagefemale portraitfingersfrecklesgesturegrayhandslie downmassagemasseurmaster beautymature womanmedical officemedical professionalneckpigmentationportraitprofessionprofessionalrelaxationshouldersskin caretouchwhiskeywomanwrinklesyoung womanyouth
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist