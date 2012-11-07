Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Facade of a panel house. Multi-storey building in lilac design. Windows and porches. Typical housing of the XX century. House in a Russian city. Tatarstan
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG