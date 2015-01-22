Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The facade of Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica in Ottawa with it's two silver towers. The neo-gothic Basilica is the oldest church in Ottawa and the seat of the city's Catholic archbishop.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

54043480

Stock Photo ID: 54043480

The facade of Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica in Ottawa with it's two silver towers. The neo-gothic Basilica is the oldest church in Ottawa and the seat of the city's Catholic archbishop.

Photo Formats

  • 2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Massimiliano Pieraccini