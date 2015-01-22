Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
The facade of Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica in Ottawa with it's two silver towers. The neo-gothic Basilica is the oldest church in Ottawa and the seat of the city's Catholic archbishop.
Photo Formats
2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG