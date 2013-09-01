Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Facade detail of a modern high-rise apartment building. Abstract Architectural Detail of a High Rise Condo Building. Street photo, nobody, selective focus-New Westminster BC, Canada-April 5,2022
Formats
4480 × 5902 pixels • 14.9 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
759 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
380 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG