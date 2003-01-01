Images

Fabulous vineyards landscape in South Styria near Gamlitz. Autumn scene of grape hills in popular travell destination Eckberg. Location: Gamlitz, district of Leibnitz in Styria, Austria. Europe.
2132634343

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

2121451244

Item ID: 2121451244

Fabulous vineyards landscape in South Styria near Gamlitz. Autumn scene of grape hills in popular travell destination Eckberg. Location: Gamlitz, district of Leibnitz in Styria, Austria. Europe.

Formats

  • 6849 × 4566 pixels • 22.8 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vadym Lavra

Vadym Lavra