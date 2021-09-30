Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083390705
Fabric christmas Ornament decoration in classic colors green and red against red background. santa claus, snowman, elf. Horizontal and copy space
Rosario, Santa Fe Province, Argentina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundcelebrationcharacterchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas ornamentclassicclauscolor imagecolorsconceptcongratulationscopy spacecreativitydecemberdecorationdecorativedollelffabricfestiveflatframegreengreetinghappyholidayhorizontalindoorsisolatedlaymerryminiaturenewno peopleornamentphotographypostcardredred backgroundsantasanta clausseasonalsnowflakesnowmanspacestudio shottoywinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist