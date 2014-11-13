Images

Faboulus landscape of Eibsee Lake with turquoise water in front of Zugspitze summit under sunlight. Location: Eibsee lake, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bavarian alps, Germany, Europe
Landscape of Valais in Switzerland
Mountain lake Tenno with trees in turquise water
Lake Molveno lies nestled between mountains in the Dolomites, Italy
A beautiful view of a lake surrounded by rocky mountains and greenery in Italy
A beautiful lake in the Alps
Ritsa Lake, Abkhazia. The beautiful lake is surrounded by mountains covered with green forest. White boats float on calm aquamarine water. On the blue sky clouds.
The river in the valley, the water rushing against the aquatic shrubs。 rivers flowing into the distance.The water rushes against the riverbed and the aquatic shrubs.

Item ID: 2123722661

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Stefano Zaccaria

Stefano Zaccaria