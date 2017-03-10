Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Eye protective mask on a chemical lab with flasks with colored liquids. Labs photo. Eye glasses for chemical experiments. Health protection for scientists. Colorful drinks in scientific glasses.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG