Image
EXTREMLY RARE PHOTO. This is a melanistic Black Chipmunk, They are extremely rare to see. Not much is known about them, they occur in the chipmunk species. This one was found in eastern Tennessee USA.
Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

6688975

Stock Photo ID: 6688975

EXTREMLY RARE PHOTO. This is a melanistic Black Chipmunk, They are extremely rare to see. Not much is known about them, they occur in the chipmunk species. This one was found in eastern Tennessee USA.

Photo Formats

  • 2504 × 1991 pixels • 8.3 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 795 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 398 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Ammon Andrew Cogdill

