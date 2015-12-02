Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
EXTREMLY RARE PHOTO. This is a melanistic Black Chipmunk, They are extremely rare to see. Not much is known about them, they occur in the chipmunk species. This one was found in eastern Tennessee USA.
Photo Formats
2504 × 1991 pixels • 8.3 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 795 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 398 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.