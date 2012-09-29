Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Extreme close-up, wood texture. Slab, brown countertop, saw cut wood treated varnish close-up on a black background. Isolate. Luxury wood for countertops and tables. Wood texture close up. Concept.
Edit
Macro shot of rye bread
Wet mushrooms grow on the trunk
Light lightening interior of the cave from the entrance. Entrance to the underground cave on the planet mars.
jumping spider - Salticus zebraneus
Exchange of look with a lizard
A old wooden tree trunk
Smooth water surface at seascape with beautiful rocks during sunrise time, taken at Terengganu.

See more

711114766

See more

711114766

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2103491297

Item ID: 2103491297

Extreme close-up, wood texture. Slab, brown countertop, saw cut wood treated varnish close-up on a black background. Isolate. Luxury wood for countertops and tables. Wood texture close up. Concept.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Aleksandra Starkova