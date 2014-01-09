Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Extraordinary woman student millennial with african pigtails holding tablet and headphones outdoors
Young beautiful woman relaxing in a luxurious mountain house.
A gorgeous blonde model poses outdoors in her fall clothes
beautiful girl in a black coat in a hat with a phone listening to music outdoors
Young girl posing in warehouse of old and rusty machines. San Pedro de la Paz, Chile.
Beautiful elegant woman standing in a autumnal park
Smiling young woman watching the forest from the balcony of the forest house. She rests and enjoys the beauty of the forest after a long walk.
Happy charming young woman cowgirl standing and relaxing on ranch

See more

485389882

See more

485389882

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136985185

Item ID: 2136985185

Extraordinary woman student millennial with african pigtails holding tablet and headphones outdoors

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4635 × 3307 pixels • 15.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 713 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vladimir Sukhachev

Vladimir Sukhachev