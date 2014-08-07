Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Extraordinary millennial woman with colorful makeup, African braids listening to music on headphones. Youth, lifestyle concept
Young curled girl weared in white jacket and jeans on background of old City. Fashion style girl with long curled red hair. Fashion walk in the City. Street style Modern strict urban girl on stairs
Sexy blond girl in a man white shirt with red lipstick in the old airport
Beautiful fabulous woman in black pants and white shirt. Fashionable and elegant look.
portrait of beautiful young blonde woman in a black and white dress and denim jacket, smiling, the sun is shining
Portrait of brunette curly girl in jeans jacket against wooden wall.
Young woman wearing t shirt and shorts
Beautiful young woman wearing fashionable clothes walking on the street

See more

574973410

See more

574973410

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136985209

Item ID: 2136985209

Extraordinary millennial woman with colorful makeup, African braids listening to music on headphones. Youth, lifestyle concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5302 × 3538 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vladimir Sukhachev

Vladimir Sukhachev