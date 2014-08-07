Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Extraordinary millennial woman with colorful makeup, African braids listening to music on headphones. Youth, lifestyle concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5302 × 3538 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG