Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The exterior wall of Edinburgh Castle is built on a solid rock foundation. Heavy stone Fortifications protect for the inner fortress. This night exposure shows the moon with a bit of movement.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

43674661

Stock Photo ID: 43674661

The exterior wall of Edinburgh Castle is built on a solid rock foundation. Heavy stone Fortifications protect for the inner fortress. This night exposure shows the moon with a bit of movement.

Photo Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Matt Ragen

Matt Ragen