Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The exterior wall of a contemporary commercial style building with aluminum metal composite panels and glass windows. The futuristic building has engineered diagonal cladding steel frame panels.
Formats
4905 × 3274 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG