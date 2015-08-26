Images

Exterior panoramic view at the Alcázar of the Christian Monarchs fortress or Alcázar of Córdoba, a medieval alcázar located in the historic centre of Córdoba, Spain
Beverly Hills, CA Sept 12, 2020 Palm Tree lined street in Beverly Hills, California.
Detail of the ancient Angkor Wat Temple surrounded by tropical nature in the Angkor Area, near Siem Reap, Cambodia, Asia. Buddhist monastery from the 12th century. Asian architectural background.
In the Park-the arboretum of Sochi city on a Sunny autumn day.
Giant Palms of the white town of Comala in Colima, Mexico
palm trees in garden in Saudi Arabia
Idylic beach with palm trees, Red Sea, Egypt
Palms in the Villa Bonanno public garden and Palermo Cathederal in the background, Palermo, Sicily, Italy

Item ID: 2128147463

Formats

  • 6547 × 3000 pixels • 21.8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 458 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 229 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Miguel Almeida

Miguel Almeida